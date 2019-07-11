In a Rare Incident, Man Survives Plunge over Niagara Falls

Montreal: A man who was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with non-life threatening injuries, Canadian police said on Wednesday.

Niagara Park police responded to a call at 4:00 am on Tuesday about a "man in crisis" on the brink of Horseshoe Falls, a 188-foot (57-meter) plunge.

When they arrived, the man climbed over a retaining wall into the river and was swept over the waterfall's edge, the police said.

"Male was found sitting on rocks after search of lower river with non life threatening injuries," the police report said.

The man, who was not identified, ended up on the Canadian side of the falls, which straddle the US-Canadian border.

The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over without protection, according to local news accounts.

In addition, in 1960, a seven-year-old boy went over Horseshoe Falls in only a life jacket after a boating accident, and was rescued from the roiling waters below by a life ring thrown from a tour boat.

Some have also survived after going over the falls in barrels or with flotation devices, while others have died in the attempt. ​