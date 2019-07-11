In a Rare Incident, Man Survives Plunge over Niagara Falls
The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over without protection, according to local news accounts.
For Representation
Montreal: A man who was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with non-life threatening injuries, Canadian police said on Wednesday.
Niagara Park police responded to a call at 4:00 am on Tuesday about a "man in crisis" on the brink of Horseshoe Falls, a 188-foot (57-meter) plunge.
When they arrived, the man climbed over a retaining wall into the river and was swept over the waterfall's edge, the police said.
"Male was found sitting on rocks after search of lower river with non life threatening injuries," the police report said.
The man, who was not identified, ended up on the Canadian side of the falls, which straddle the US-Canadian border.
The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over without protection, according to local news accounts.
In addition, in 1960, a seven-year-old boy went over Horseshoe Falls in only a life jacket after a boating accident, and was rescued from the roiling waters below by a life ring thrown from a tour boat.
Some have also survived after going over the falls in barrels or with flotation devices, while others have died in the attempt.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Spat with Journalist: She is a Fearless Girl
- WhatsApp Message Tracing Possible Without Diluting Encryption, Claims IIT Professor
- Nintendo Switch Lite Announced Without Detachable Controllers at $199
- ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs IND : 5 Things You Need to Know About Matt Henry Who Dismissed Indian Top Order
- ICC World Cup 2019: England Hope to Peak On Time in Litmus Test Against Australia
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s