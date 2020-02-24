English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
In Another Case of an American Gun-Violence, Man Injures 7 After Open Firing at Texas Market

Representative image.

"Some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet. A male is detained at the scene," police said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Texas: A gunman opened fire at a Houston, Texas-area flea market on Sunday, wounding seven people, and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene, the sheriff said.

"No one is critically wounded," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter, adding that the victims were being taken to hospital.

"Some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet. A male is detained at the scene," Gonzalez said

Local media reported that emergency calls about the shooting came in at around 7:41 pm local time from an unincorporated area of Harris county north of Houston proper.

