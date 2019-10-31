In Bangkok, Youtubers Throng Restaurant in Race to Win 10,000-calorie 'Biggest Burger' Challenge
Owner Komdech Kongsuwan, who says it is the country's biggest burger, dreamed up the contest after three customers managed the feat. New challengers are coming through the door every day.
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
Bangkok: A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise.
Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.
A burger that the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger weighing more than 6 kilograms, is seen at the restaurant before a competition held to eat it, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
Among them was Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who failed to finish the border in time. "I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon," he said.
The beef version of the "6kg Burger" costs 2,500 baht ($82.75) and the pork one 3,500 baht ($115.86).
