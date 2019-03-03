LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
In Call With Pakistan's Imran Khan, British PM Theresa May Urges Action on Terror Groups

'She welcomed his commitment to reducing tensions with India,' May's office said of the call with Khan.

Reuters

Updated:March 3, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
In Call With Pakistan's Imran Khan, British PM Theresa May Urges Action on Terror Groups
File Photo of UK Prime Minister Theresa May (Image: Reuters)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May emphasised the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups in a call with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, May's office said.

India and Pakistan came to the brink of war this week as tensions escalated following a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir. India is accusing Pakistan of harbouring the Jaish-e Mohammad group behind the attack, which Islamabad denied.

"She welcomed his commitment to reducing tensions with India," May's office said of the call with Khan.

"The leaders discussed the need to address the causes of this conflict. The prime minister emphasised the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups, in support of global efforts to combat terrorism."
