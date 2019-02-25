LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
In First Visit Since Syrian Conflict, Bashar Al-Assad meets Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran

During the meeting, Assad expressed his gratitude to Iran for all that it has done for Syria during the conflict.

AFP

Updated:February 25, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meets Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Image: Twitter)
Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday in his first visit to the Islamic republic since the start of the Syrian conflict.

During the meeting, Assad expressed his gratitude to Iran for all that it has done for Syria during the conflict, according to the Syrian presidency's account on the Telegram messaging app.
