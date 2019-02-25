English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In First Visit Since Syrian Conflict, Bashar Al-Assad meets Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran
During the meeting, Assad expressed his gratitude to Iran for all that it has done for Syria during the conflict.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meets Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday in his first visit to the Islamic republic since the start of the Syrian conflict.
During the meeting, Assad expressed his gratitude to Iran for all that it has done for Syria during the conflict, according to the Syrian presidency's account on the Telegram messaging app.
During the meeting, Assad expressed his gratitude to Iran for all that it has done for Syria during the conflict, according to the Syrian presidency's account on the Telegram messaging app.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Bumrah Relives That Superlative 19th Over at Vizag
- 12-Year-Old Journalist Faces Down Police Officer Threatening to Arrest Her
- Tata Altroz is the Official Name of the Upcoming 45X (codename) Premium Hatchback
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results