Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In France, a Woman is Killed by Partner or Ex-partner Every Three Days

On average, 219,000 women between the ages of 18 and 75 experience physical or sexual violence every year at the hands of their current or former partner, data from French government shows.

AFP

Updated:July 11, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In France, a Woman is Killed by Partner or Ex-partner Every Three Days
Picture for representation. (Photo by Pierre Suu via Getty Images)
Loading...

Paris: A total of 121 women were killed by their partner or former partner in France last year, equating to one death every three days, government figures showed on Wednesday.

The numbers were made public just days after the French government announced it would hold a major consultation on domestic violence in order to stamp out gender-based murder and violence against women.

Collated by a unit of the interior ministry responsible for liaising with victims, the figure was slightly lower than a year earlier when 130 women died after suffering domestic violence but similar to 2016, when there were 123 deaths.

Out of the 121 cases, 26 were classed as murder, 85 as manslaughter and 10 deaths occurred when women succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack.

So far this year, 76 women have died as a result of "femicide" -- murder at the hands of a husband or partner.

On average, 219,000 women between the ages of 18 and 75 experience physical or sexual violence every year at the hands of their current or former partner, government figures show.

Three out of four victims say it has happened on a repeated basis, and eight out of 10 report suffering from psychological or verbal abuse.

One Death Every Three Days

"So a crime resulting in death happens within a couple every two-and-a-half days and a woman dies at the hands of her partner or ex-partner every three days," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa in a joint statement.

The figures also said 28 men had died as a result of domestic violence, 15 of whom "had previously been violent" to their partner.

At the weekend, more than 1,200 protesters took to the streets of Paris to demand action on domestic violence after a woman in her 30s was strangled at her home.

And on Sunday, Schiappa announced that the government would begin a major public consultation on domestic violence in early September involving ministers, experts, public services and the victims' families.

But feminist collective #NousToutes ("All of Us") said action was needed immediately.

"Mr President, violence does not take a holiday," it said in a statement. "Women are in danger right now."

Although La Fondation des Femmes (The Women's Foundation) described it as "a first positive step", it said victims needed "real and concrete measures, with funding" and not just "another awareness campaign".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram