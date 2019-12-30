Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

In Freak Accident, Nepalese Worker Killed After Falling into Meat-mincing Machine in Malaysia

Last year, some 322 Nepalese workers died in Malaysia 2018 through suicide, disease, accidents and other factors.

AFP

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Picture for representation.
Picture for representation.

Kuala Lumpur: A Nepalese worker was killed on Monday after he fell into a meat-mincing machine in Malaysia's Malacca state, an official confirmed.

The Malacca fire department's Zulkhairani Ramli said the 47-year-old man was working at a meat-processing factory near Masjid Tanah when the incident occurred.

"The victim was doing maintenance with three other workers when suddenly the machine was turned on," he said.

"The machine caught him at his waist. Because of his injuries, he died on the spot." Zulkhairani said authorities took about 30 minutes to extricate the man's body from the machine and that officials were still investigating the matter.

Malaysia hosts nearly two million registered foreign workers, who flock to the Southeast Asian nation in search of better work prospects and higher pay than in their native countries.

State news agency Bernama reported that there are around 360,000 Nepalese workers in Malaysia, with most of them doing security, construction and hospitality jobs.

Last year the Kathmandu Post -- citing data from Nepal's embassy in Malaysia -- said some 322 Nepalese workers died in Malaysia 2018 through suicide, disease, accidents and other factors.

The Nepali Embassy in Malaysia could not be reached for immediate comment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram