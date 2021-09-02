'If Nation Trusts You, Why Are People Lining Up on Borders?' Amrullah Saleh Has Questions for Taliban

Amrullah Saleh, the self-proclaimed acting president of Afghanistan, on Thursday said that the Taliban is “far from stability and sustainability” despite “dominance over the soil” and questioned its claim of support among people of the country.

“If the nation trusts you a bit, then why are people lining up on the borders of the country. Dominating structure in the past didn’t mean stability and your modern dominance over the soil doesn’t mean your stability. Stability and sustainability is a consistent system with components that your group is far from,” Saleh said, in his scathing comments on the Taliban insurgent forces.

Asserting that the resistance to the Taliban has spread extensively across Afghanistan, Saleh said, “Our resistance is to defend all Afghan citizens’ rights. This resistance is based in Panjshir. Today, this valley hosts all country and is hope for Afghan people who are escaping from oppression and more,” ANI reported.

The former Vice President of Afghanistan added that that the collapse of the economy and absence of service machines will soon “destroy people”. Addressing the Taliban, he said, “Your weapons and harsh method will not be effective against the uprising and anger of people. Only time is between, not if and unless.”

Saleh on Tuesday took a dig at the United States which withdrew from the war-torn nation, handing over the reins to the Taliban, saying “Afghanistan wasn’t packed and put in the bag of the last US solider”.

Taking to Twitter, Saleh — who has vowed to fight the hardliners — also took a dig at America, saying a super power had decided to be “mini power” and “that is OK”.

“Afgh wasn’t packed & put in the bag of the last US solider. The country is here. D rivers are flowing & d mountains are majestic. A super power decided to be mini power that is OK,” Saleh tweeted.

Not one to mince words, he also hit out at the Taliban, calling them an “unpopular proxy force

Meanwhile, Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, vowed to never surrender but said he was open to negotiations with the new rulers of Afghanistan, in an interview published by Paris Match on Wednesday.

Ahmad Massoud claimed “thousands" of men were joining his National Resistance Front in the Panjshir valley, which was never captured by invading Soviet forces in 1979 or the Taliban during their first period in power from 1996-2001.

The comments by Ahmad Wali Massoud to AFP in Paris come as his nephew Ahmad Massoud, the son of the commander slain in 2001, seeks to lead — alongside former vice-president Amrullah Saleh — an armed resistance based in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul.

“If the Taliban want to attack, people have the right to resist, to stand against the Taliban. The geography of the resistance has expanded so much across Afghanistan," said Massoud, who has been based in Pakistan where he headed an NGO protecting the legacy of his brother.

He argued that “the beliefs of the people of Afghanistan have changed in the past 20 years. There has been a big jump."

“The women of Afghanistan are the resistance, because their values are very different from the ones of the Taliban. The young generations of Afghanistan, which make up 70 percent of the population, they are part of the resistance.

“No matter what happens, resistance will continue. It is freedom fight for a universal belief, for universal rights. It will never die."

