Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

In Fresh Diktat, Pakistan Taliban Warns People from Playing Loud Music, Imposes Restrictions on Women

The pamphlet prohibited the people from playing loud music on the computer and other shops with a warning that any place from where songs were heard could be blown up any time, the report said.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Fresh Diktat, Pakistan Taliban Warns People from Playing Loud Music, Imposes Restrictions on Women
Representative Image (Courtesy Reuters )
Loading...

Peshawar: The Pakistan Taliban has warned people in the tribal district of North Waziristan not to play loud music and administer polio vaccination to their children, according to a media report on Thursday.

The one-page message on a pamphlet in Urdu issued by banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in Miramshah, the headquarters of Pakistan's North Waziristan district, on Wednesday also directed women not to venture out without a male company, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"We remind you [residents] that similar statements issued by Taliban several times in the past had fallen on deaf ears, but this time we are going to take to task those who violate the Taliban order," it stated.

There will be no use of DJs, neither inside the house nor in open fields and those ignoring the warning will be responsible for the consequences, the message further said.

The pamphlet prohibited the people from playing loud music on the computer and other shops with a warning that any place from where songs were heard could be blown up any time, the report said.

Polio workers have been asked to do finger-marking of children during the vaccination campaign but told not to administer polio drops to children.

The message further stated that women should not go out of their homes alone.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram