Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

In Fresh Display of Power, China Appoints New Police Chief in Hong Kong Amid Siege

The new chief, Chris Tang Ping-keung, said rebutting fake accusations against police and reassuring the public about the force's mission would be among his priorities.

Associated Press

Updated:November 19, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Fresh Display of Power, China Appoints New Police Chief in Hong Kong Amid Siege
Protesters react to tear gas after a sit-in at Yuen Long to protest in Hong Kong. (Image : Reuters)

Hong Kong: China has appointed a new police chief in Hong Kong in a further illustration of the central government's broad powers over the territory's institutions.

The new chief, Chris Tang Ping-keung, said rebutting fake accusations against police and reassuring the public about the force's mission would be among his priorities. He said following a ceremony Tuesday morning: We have to maintain the law and order in Hong Kong and there is a massive scale of breaking of law in Hong Kong and there is a certain sector of the community that also condones those illegal activities.

Tang has been on the police force for more than 30 years and takes over from Lo Wai-chung, who is retiring after 35 years of service. The Hong Kong government said Tang's appointment was made on the recommendation and nomination of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, but with the final approval of the State Council, or Cabinet, in Beijing.

That's similar to how Lam herself was put in office. The right to directly nominate and elect the chief executive is among the protesters' key demands.

Hong Kong enjoys a reputation as one of the world's safest cities and its police force was long hailed for its professionalism and incorruptibility.

However, the force's image has suffered badly during the months of unrest amid allegations of excessive violence, harassment of citizens and connections with organized crime.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram