In His 1st White House Personal Choice, Biden Names Longtime Aide Ron Klain as Chief of Staff

File photo of US President-elect Joe Biden (AP)

File photo of US President-elect Joe Biden (AP)

Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, Biden said in a statement.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he has chosen Ron Klain, a seasoned Democratic operative, as his chief of staff, his first public White House personnel choice.

"Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together," Biden said in a statement on the 59-year-old who served as chief of staff for Biden when he was vice president.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," Biden said.


