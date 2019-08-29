Hand-in-Glove with 'Newcomer' Imran, Pakistan Army Manipulated Polls to Remove Nawaz Sharif: US Report
A report prepared by Congressional Research Service (CRS) said Imran Khan had no governance experience before his current office and Pakistan's security services manipulated domestic politics to remove Nawaz Sharif.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Washington: During Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister, the Pakistani military has retained the dominant influence over foreign and security policies of the country in a bid to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, according to a US Congressional report.
The report prepared for US lawmakers by the bipartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) said Khan had no governance experience prior to winning his current office and analysts contend that Pakistan's security services manipulated domestic politics during elections with a motive of removing Nawaz Sharif.
Khan's "Naya Pakistan" vision which appeared to animate many younger, urban, middle-class voters emphasizes anti-corruption and creation of a "welfare state" that provides better education and health care, but his effort has foundered due to the country's acute financial crisis, and a need for new foreign borrowing and government austerity, the report said.
"Most analysts see Pakistan's military establishment continuing to retain dominant influence over foreign and security policies," it said.
The CRS is an independent research wing of the US Congress, which prepares periodic reports on issues of interest for lawmakers. Its report are for meant for US lawmakers to make informed decision and not considered as an official report of the US Congress.
The CRS said that many analysts contend that Pakistan's security services covertly manipulated the country's domestic politics before and during the election with a central motive of removing Nawaz Sharif from power and otherwise weakening his incumbent party. A purported "military-judiciary nexus" allegedly came to favour Khan's party.
"Election observers and human rights groups issued statements pointing to sometimes 'severe' abuses of democratic norms, and the unprecedented participation of small parties with links to banned Islamist terrorist groups was seen to embolden militants (Islamist parties won a combined 10% of the national vote in 2018)," the CRS said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Shah Rukh Khan the New Choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah After Salman Khan's Exit?
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Review: Alexa With a Display Makes For a Cool Smart Assistant
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary