English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan', Women Forced to Wear Dupatta Before Entering Govt Buildings
Twitter user Sidra Butt documented her experience at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Lahore where she was denied entry for not wearing a dupatta.
File Photo of Imran Khan (Reuters)
Loading...
Imran Khan, in his campaigning for the Pakistan elections, had said that he wanted to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’. While Khan did become the next prime minister, the dawn of progressive change remains to be seen in the country with women being barred from entering government offices without wearing a headscarf or a dupatta.
Twitter user Sidra Butt took to the micro-blogging platform to document her experience at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Lahore where she was denied entry for not wearing a dupatta.
According to Sidra, the orders came at the behest of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister of Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid.
In a video accompanying the tweet, a guard tells Sidra that she cannot enter without a dupatta as Dr Yasmin had asked for it. When Sidra demands for a written order, the guard says that the minister had “called in and told verbally.” He further clarifies that the minister passed that order after a woman came to meet her in an inappropriate dress.
After several Twitter users criticised the order, Dr Yasmin took to Twitter to announce that she had in fact never issued any such order. She said that the guard had been issued a show cause notice and an investigation had been put in place.
Twitter user Sidra Butt took to the micro-blogging platform to document her experience at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Lahore where she was denied entry for not wearing a dupatta.
went to the Minister’s Block, Civil Secretariat lhr today coz I heard of this issue that you can’t enter without a dupatta. They refused me too. I asked for written orders and there were none. They used your name ma’am @Dr_YasminRashid . You can see. @PTIofficial #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/HvzLThV0Lh— sidra butt (@ButtSidra) October 19, 2018
According to Sidra, the orders came at the behest of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister of Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid.
In a video accompanying the tweet, a guard tells Sidra that she cannot enter without a dupatta as Dr Yasmin had asked for it. When Sidra demands for a written order, the guard says that the minister had “called in and told verbally.” He further clarifies that the minister passed that order after a woman came to meet her in an inappropriate dress.
After several Twitter users criticised the order, Dr Yasmin took to Twitter to announce that she had in fact never issued any such order. She said that the guard had been issued a show cause notice and an investigation had been put in place.
This is quite absurd indeed!— Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) October 19, 2018
Neither has such an instruction been given nor is it possible to discriminate against anyone on this pretext
Have taken notice of this.
The guard has been investigated and a show cause notice is being issued to him. https://t.co/cTg2L3g2hv
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary Donates Youth Olympics Gold-clinching Pistol to IOC Museum
- Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan Treats Fans With a New Poster on Dussehra
- Fox Star Suspends Mukesh Chhabra as Director of 'Kizzie Aur Manny' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...