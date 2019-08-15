Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

In Independence Day Greetings, Russian President Putin Vows Stronger India-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russia-India relation is 'dynamically developing' in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership.

Majid Alam | PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Independence Day Greetings, Russian President Putin Vows Stronger India-Russia Ties
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on Thursday. (Twitter/MEA)
Loading...

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day and expressed confidence that both the countries will further strengthen bilateral cooperation and constructive interaction on regional as well as international issues.

"Your country rightfully takes pride in great achievements in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and other spheres. India also enjoys high authority in the international arena," said Putin, according to a statement issued by the Russian Embassy here.

Also extending his greeting to President Ram Nath Kovind, Putin said the Russia-India relation is "dynamically developing" in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership.

"I am convinced that through joint efforts we will further strengthen fruitful bilateral cooperation across all areas as well as constructive interaction in addressing topical issues of regional and international agenda," he said.

It fully meets the interests of peoples of both the countries and goes in line with the task of ensuring stability and security in Asia and the entire world, Putin added.

"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to all your compatriots - well-being and prosperity," he stated​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram