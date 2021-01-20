News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»In Keeping With the Tradition, Donald Trump Leaves a Letter to Successor Joe Biden
1-MIN READ

In Keeping With the Tradition, Donald Trump Leaves a Letter to Successor Joe Biden

President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday. (Image: AP)

President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday. (Image: AP)

Trump, who refused to accept his defeat for more than two months, never congratulated Joe Biden on his victory.

US President Donald Trump left a letter to his successor Joe Biden before leaving the White House, spokesman Judd Deere told AFP minutes after his departure.

Trump, who refused to accept his defeat for more than two months, never congratulated Joe Biden on his victory.

"We are just temporary occupants of this office," Barack Obama wrote in his own note to Trump four years ago, left in the Oval Office in line with presidential tradition.

"That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions... that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them," he added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...