Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
In Latest Breach of Nuclear Deal, Iran Resumes Uranium Enrichment at Underground Plant in Tehran

The suspension of all enrichment at the Fordow plant in the mountains near the Shiite holy city of Qom was one of the restrictions on its nuclear activities that Iran accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

AFP

Updated:November 5, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
In Latest Breach of Nuclear Deal, Iran Resumes Uranium Enrichment at Underground Plant in Tehran
File photo of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Image: Reuters)

President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran in its latest step back from a troubled 2015 agreement with major powers.

The suspension of all enrichment at the Fordow plant in the mountains near the Shiite holy city of Qom was one of the restrictions on its nuclear activities that Iran accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

But Washington's abandonment of the deal in May last year followed by its reimposition of crippling sanctions prompted Iran to begin a phased suspension of its own commitments in May this year.​

