English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Latest Diktat, Imran Khan Bans First-Class Flights for Pakistan President and Chief Justice
The move comes after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government on Friday revised working hours in government institutions, abolished discretionary funds of the PM, federal ministers and members of the National Assembly.
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: The cabinet of newly-appointed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has imposed a ban on first-class air travel by the President, Chief Justice, Senate Chairman and the National Assembly speaker.
The move comes after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government on Friday revised working hours in government institutions, abolished discretionary funds of the Prime Minister, federal ministers and members of the National Assembly, reports Dawn news.
The decisions were taken during a second meeting of the cabinet in a week presided over by Khan.
The cabinet rejected a proposal for declaring only one official weekly holiday on Sunday and withdrawing the second weekly holiday on Saturday.
While the span of working hours will remain the same — eight hours — the new office timing will be 9 am to 5 pm. The previous timing was 8 am to 4 pm.
The meeting also decided to conduct an audit of all mega transport projects carried out in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces during the last government.
It was decided that the Prime Minister would use the official aircraft only for domestic tours and not for foreign visits.
Another important decision taken by the cabinet was the formation of task forces for upgrading shanty settlements across the country and launching tree plantation in main cities.
The meeting decided to abolish the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and merge its departments into other ministries.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had spent 51 billion Pakistani rupees (INR Rs 2915 crore) government funds only in one year by exercising his "discretionary powers", Dawn news reported.
Similarly, President Mamnoon Hussain also distributed public money of 90 million Pakistani rupees on his own discretion.
(With agency inputs)
Also Watch
The move comes after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government on Friday revised working hours in government institutions, abolished discretionary funds of the Prime Minister, federal ministers and members of the National Assembly, reports Dawn news.
The decisions were taken during a second meeting of the cabinet in a week presided over by Khan.
The cabinet rejected a proposal for declaring only one official weekly holiday on Sunday and withdrawing the second weekly holiday on Saturday.
While the span of working hours will remain the same — eight hours — the new office timing will be 9 am to 5 pm. The previous timing was 8 am to 4 pm.
The meeting also decided to conduct an audit of all mega transport projects carried out in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces during the last government.
It was decided that the Prime Minister would use the official aircraft only for domestic tours and not for foreign visits.
Another important decision taken by the cabinet was the formation of task forces for upgrading shanty settlements across the country and launching tree plantation in main cities.
The meeting decided to abolish the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and merge its departments into other ministries.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had spent 51 billion Pakistani rupees (INR Rs 2915 crore) government funds only in one year by exercising his "discretionary powers", Dawn news reported.
Similarly, President Mamnoon Hussain also distributed public money of 90 million Pakistani rupees on his own discretion.
(With agency inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Turns Out the Rumour is True: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pics
- I Was Abused When I Tried to Express My Thoughts, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Sexism in Geek: Why I am Relieved that 'The Big Bang Theory' is Finally Coming to an End
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...