LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Less Than Six Months, Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa Set to Visit India Again

Rajapaksa was controversially appointed the prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena late October, triggering an unprecedented constitutional crisis which lasted for over 50 days.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Less Than Six Months, Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa Set to Visit India Again
File photo of Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lanka's Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India during which he will address a forum on the future ties between the two nations, his office said on Friday.

This will be Rajapaksa's first overseas tour since being appointed as the Leader of the Opposition last month.
He will leave for India on Friday, his office said.

Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend a forum, organised by The Hindu daily" on February 9-10 in Bangalore. He has been invited to make the inaugural speech at this forum. His address will mainly focus on the pathway of future ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The key note address of the second day of this forum will be made by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Rajapaksa will also be meeting with dignitaries on the sidelines of the conference.

His will be his second visit to India within 6 months. In September, he visited New Delhi and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajapaksa was controversially appointed the prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena late October, triggering an unprecedented constitutional crisis which lasted for over 50 days. The Supreme Court later restored of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

Earlier, Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka's president for 10 years.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram