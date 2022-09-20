'In Loving Memory...': Royal Family Releases Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth After Her Funeral

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II was on Monday laid to rest in a private burial ceremony alongside her late husband Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel in her beloved home Windsor Castle. After her emotional funeral service, UK’s Royal Family released an unseen photograph of the Queen in which she can be seen walking uphill with a stick in hand and traversing the moorland. She is wearing a headscarf and sunglasses and has a coat draped over her arm.

The Royal Family shared the photo on social media and captioned it, “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022.”

‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’ In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022 pic.twitter.com/byh5uVNDLq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

According to BBC, the photo was taken at Balmoral in 1971 and the caption – ‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’ – was from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

As per Sky News report, the Royal Family will observe another week of mourning for the Queen.

Her burial was conducted at St George’s after the pomp and pageantry of a majestic state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. Before the burial, some 800 guests attended a committal service during which her crown, orb, and scepter – symbols of the Queen’s power and governance – were removed from the coffin and placed on the altar. Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at the conclusion of her committal service. The highest-rank official in the Royal Family broke his “wand of office” and placed it on the queen’s coffin to symbolise the end of his service to the monarch. After which, the Queen was laid to rest in the presence of Royal family members.

(with inputs from agencies)

