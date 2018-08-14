English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Paris, Eco-Friendly Cubist Urinals Spark Snigger and Seething
The 'uritrottoir' are dry, organic urinals which do not use water but are filled with straw which can be easily composted
A man stands at a "uritrottoir" public urinal intended to be ecological and odorless, but that make some residents cringe, on August 13, 2018, on the Saint-Louis island in Paris (Image source: AFP)
Loading...
Paris's penchant for urban urinals has taken a new ecological turn with trialling of a new dry and allegedly odourless version known as the 'uritrottoir'.
But the red-topped receptacle appears to have mainly provoked ribbing and ridicule and, among some local residents, even rage.
"It's a little weird... but if you need to go it's better than to going on the street," admits Jonathan, a tourist from New York who examined the rectangular facility with plants growing on top, which offers little or no privacy to those looking for roadside relief.
"It's a little bit in the open, some people might be uncomfortable," he said as several boats packed with tourists floated past along the Seine.
These dry, organic urinals do not use water but are filled with straw which can be easily composted, according to French design agency Faltazi.
Although three of the contraptions were installed elsewhere in Paris during the spring, their arrival on the exclusive Ile Sainte-Louis, not far from Notre Dame cathedral, has met with a more robust response.
Local resident Francoise said she was "outraged" by its presence, describing it as "really not very attractive."
"I like it but putting it here is a bad idea," said Gregory, a 43-year-old photographer who has been living on the island for the past three years.
City Hall said it had installed the facilities "at the request of residents" while noting the project was still in a trial phase.
The urinal must be accessible by vehicle in order to be emptied and to change the straw once every three weeks.
But the biggest criticism so far is that the uritrottoirs only cater to men.
"For reasons of privacy, women need to be in a cabin, so the aim is to free up existing toilets for them," the company says.
Also Watch
But the red-topped receptacle appears to have mainly provoked ribbing and ridicule and, among some local residents, even rage.
"It's a little weird... but if you need to go it's better than to going on the street," admits Jonathan, a tourist from New York who examined the rectangular facility with plants growing on top, which offers little or no privacy to those looking for roadside relief.
"It's a little bit in the open, some people might be uncomfortable," he said as several boats packed with tourists floated past along the Seine.
These dry, organic urinals do not use water but are filled with straw which can be easily composted, according to French design agency Faltazi.
Although three of the contraptions were installed elsewhere in Paris during the spring, their arrival on the exclusive Ile Sainte-Louis, not far from Notre Dame cathedral, has met with a more robust response.
Local resident Francoise said she was "outraged" by its presence, describing it as "really not very attractive."
"I like it but putting it here is a bad idea," said Gregory, a 43-year-old photographer who has been living on the island for the past three years.
City Hall said it had installed the facilities "at the request of residents" while noting the project was still in a trial phase.
The urinal must be accessible by vehicle in order to be emptied and to change the straw once every three weeks.
But the biggest criticism so far is that the uritrottoirs only cater to men.
"For reasons of privacy, women need to be in a cabin, so the aim is to free up existing toilets for them," the company says.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Avengers Infinity War Actors Had no Idea About the Ending, Says Producer
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched at Rs 5.56 Lakh
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...