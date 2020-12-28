[caption id="attachment_3221222" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Reuters rounded up their most popular posts on Instagram, where they have millions of followers, based on likes and comments. Here are their most unforgettable pictures from 2020. Take a look...The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has tears wiped from her face by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden won the 2020 US presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

A Palestinian man demonstrates his parkour skills on a beach as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease in Gaza City. (Image: Reuters)

A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. (Image: Reuters)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Rajesh Babu, a police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)

Bong Joon Ho poses with the Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. (Image: Reuters)

A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by US President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US. (Image: Reuters)

A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via Reuters.

Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. (Image: Reuters)

The Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center are seen as the Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. (Image: Reuters)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Image: Reuters)

Brad Pitt accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

A combination picture shows Muslim pilgrims circling the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage September 8, 2016, and after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak July 29, 2020, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah (top)/ Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters.

Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. (Image: Reuters)

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)

A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with coronavirus, caused by the coronavirus disease, at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via Reuters.

Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, US. (Image: Reuters)

A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon. (Image: Reuters)

Pistachio, a puppy that was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy. Cristian Mallocci/Handout via Reuters

US President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, US. (Image: Reuters)

People enjoy Ipanema beach on the end of the day, which according to local media was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)

Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 US presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's labour reforms in a controversial jobs creation law in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter assigned by the Centre Medical Heliporte (CMH) of Bra-sur-Lienne, to be transferred from the CHU de Liege hospital to Germany, in Liege, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. (Image: Reuters)

Krista Matheny, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Democratic 2020 US presidential nominee Joe Biden after news media announced that he has won the 2020 US presidential election, on Times Square in New York City, US. (Image: Reuters)