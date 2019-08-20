Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

In ‘Racist’ Attack, Austrian Airport Staff ‘Jokes’ about Indian Sikh Activist Carrying Bomb inside Turban

Ravi Singh was confronted by the staff at the Vienna international airport on his way back to the UK on Friday after helping Yazidi women who were enslaved by the ISIS in Iraq.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In ‘Racist’ Attack, Austrian Airport Staff ‘Jokes’ about Indian Sikh Activist Carrying Bomb inside Turban
Representational image
Loading...

London: A Sikh humanitarian campaigner has been allegedly racially targeted in Austria after a woman airport security staffer joked about finding a bomb in his turban, according to a media report.

Ravi Singh was confronted by the staff at the Vienna international airport on his way back to the UK on Friday after helping Yazidi women who were enslaved by the ISIS in Iraq, Metro reported.

The founder of the Khalsa Aid was changing flights at the airport when he let security staff swab his turban. He walked through the metal detector without setting it off, but a member of staff then insisted on giving his headdress an additional scan with a handheld device. When he asked if there was a problem, one of the security workers said: "Yes, we found explosives", it said.

Despite feeling hurt by the jibe, Singh says education is a much better way forward than punishment.

"If I made that comment I would be thrown in jail. I was so upset," Singh said.

He said the member of staff was "smirking" when she first made the comment but got "very upset" and went "very red" with embarassment when Singh challenged her. She said, "no I will not apologise." Singh said "I want an apology now."

Singh had been on his second visit to Iraq in three weeks, as part of a new project helping Yazidi women who were captured by ISIS.

He said that he forgives the woman who made the remark and has asked airport management if he can sit down to calmly teach her about his faith.

He added, "I would not feel good if the person was sacked. You can't answer hate with hate, it will never work. You will only fuel more hate."

Jasveer Singh, of the Sikh Press Association said, "There is a long held conflation by many in the Western world between the physical appearance of a Sikh and that of a terrorist."

"It seems anyone with a beard or brown skin or a head-covering can find themselves labelled as ignorantly as Ravi Singh was. The fact many Sikhs have all three is why we so commonly face the brunt of this racist and ignorant mindset."

Responding to Singh on Twitter, a spokesperson for the Vienna Airport said they are investigating the incident. "We apologise for the incident, this does not match our understanding of customer service."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram