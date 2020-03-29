WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In Rare Case, US Infant Dies From Covid-19; Investigation Underway

Representational image (Reuters)

Representational image (Reuters)

The state Department of Public Health said the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 8:11 AM IST
Share this:

Washington: A US infant has died from the COVID-19 illness, officials in the state of Illinois said on Saturday, marking an extremely rare case of juvenile death in the global pandemic.

At a news conference, Governor JB Pritzker said "an infant" was among the fatalities linked to the new coronavirus over the previous 24 hours. The state Department of Public Health said the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19.

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant," the department's director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

"A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death." Pritzker described himself as shaken by the news. "I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child," he said.

"It's especially sorrowful for the family of this very small child, for the years stolen from this infant. We should grieve." Last week, top French health official Jerome Salomon said a 16-year-old girl had died in the Ile-de-France region of Paris and its surroundings.

"Severe forms (of coronavirus) with the young are very rare," Salomon noted. In the US state of California last week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that a teenager had tested positive for COVID-19 and died. But the agency added the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation.

Multiple studies have found the virus disproportionately affects older patients and those with underlying conditions. The United States has the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world, more than 120,000, although its death toll of more than 2,000 is still below that of other countries including Italy, Spain and China.

More than 450 US deaths occurred over the 24-hour period prior to Saturday afternoon. The Chicago baby was among 13 new deaths in Illinois.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story