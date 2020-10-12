In Rare Show of Remorse, Kim Jong-un Delivers Teary Apology to North Korea for Failing in Face of Covid-19

North Korea's Kim Jong-un broke down in tears in a video uploaded on Monday while issuing a rare apology to the country's public for failing to lead it during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video, taken at a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, shows Kim Jong-un taking off his glasses and wiping tears, The Guardian reported.

“Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” the Korea Times quoted him as saying. “I am really sorry for that.”

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives," he said.

Korea Times quoted director of the North Korea division at Korean Institute for National Unification Hong Min as saying that it was important to understand why Kim had come to tears on the occasion. "Underneath his message, one can sense that Kim is feeling a lot of pressure on his leadership," he was quoted as saying.

Amid the show of troops, missiles and tanks, the leader offered support to people from around the world suffering due to Covid-19, and also expressed that ties with South Korea would improve. He also warned that he would fully mobilise the nuclear force if the country is under threat, but never directly criticised the US.