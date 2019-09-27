In Slip of Tongue, Imran Khan Calls PM Modi Indian 'President' in UNGA Speech
In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls.
Imran Khan at UN General Assembly.
United Nations: Imran Khan on Friday described Narendra Modi as "the Indian president", in a slip of tongue by the cricketer-turned Pakistani prime minister.
During his marathon speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan goofed up once and called Prime Minister Modi as the "president".
Khan, who was the captain of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning team, kept on mentioning about the ties on the border of 'Germany and Japan' when he really meant, 'Germany and France.'
