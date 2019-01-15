English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'In the Fridge': Hawaii Man Who Killed, Chopped Body of Mother Confesses to Murder After Suicide Attempt
Yu Wei Gong was charged with murder after he called police in 2017 to turn himself in after a suicide attempt. He admitted killing his mother Liu Yun Gong about six months earlier, according to court documents.
Honolulu: A man who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu apartment has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Yu Wei Gong was charged with murder after he called police in 2017 to turn himself in after a suicide attempt. He admitted killing his mother Liu Yun Gong about six months earlier, according to court documents. When officers asked where his mother was, he said "in the fridge." Police found human remains, including two arms with hands and a decapitated head, in numerous trash bags, court documents said.
Last year, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, avoiding a life sentence. His defense attorney and the prosecutor in the case said it's a deal the victim's family supports.
Gong, 28, spent most of Monday's sentencing looking down. He spoke quietly as he apologized to his family in China and Hawaii. "I am ashamed for what I did," he said. "I'm sorry, Mom."
Gong feels he doesn't deserve the forgiveness his family has given him, said Darcia Forester, his public defender. "I want to make clear that he did love his mother and she was a very good mother," she said. "Under no circumstances did she deserve what happened."
Judge Paul Wong noted the "obviously sensational facts" in the case, even though there was no mention of the gory details.
A parole board will determine the minimum number of years Gong must serve. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Tashima said his office won't recommend fewer than 20 years.
