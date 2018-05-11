English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Tit-for-Tat, Pakistan to Impose Restrictions on US Diplomats
The Pakistani authorities are planning to enforce restrictions on American diplomats posted in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a tit-for-tat measure, Pakistan too is considering imposing restrictions on US diplomats after Washington announced that it would impose travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats starting from Friday, said media reports.
The Trump administration seems all set to force Pakistani diplomats to stay within 25 miles of the city they are posted at, further straining already tense relations between the two countries who were once close allies in the war against terror.
The Pakistani authorities are planning to enforce restrictions on American diplomats posted in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, Dawn News reported.
American diplomats are already prohibited from visiting high-security areas, such as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), to protect them against possible terrorist attacks.
It was reported last month that Pakistani diplomats would be restricted from travelling more than 40 km from the embassy in Washington or consulates in other cities without permission.
US Congressman Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat said: "The important thing is to have dialogue. And if (by imposing those restrictions) we are inhibiting conversation, I do not think that's a smart thing to do.
On Thursday, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry told the Voice of America: "In my opinion, this is not the right decision."
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
