In Twitter Spat With Imran Khan's Ex-wife, Maryam Nawaz Says, 'Have no Interest, Got Better Things to do'

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith locked horns over Maryam’s antisemitic attack on Imran Khan’s children.

Recently, Sharif targeted Imran Khan’s kids and said they are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” referring to the PM’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Reacting to the attack, Jemima tweeted that this was the reason she had left Pakistan in 2004. “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues," Jemima wrote on Twitter.

Replying to the tweet, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said she can only blame her ex, referring to Imran Khan. “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame."

I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame. https://t.co/DxoUqwjoTn— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 20, 2021

Recently during a speech, Imran Khan referred to Nawaz Sharif attending his grandson Junaid Safdar’s polo match in the United Kingdom in 2029 and said, “The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match."

“You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It’s your [the people’s] money!" Imran Khan said, as quoted by the Dawn. However, PM Imran Khan and Maryam’s remarks have been widely criticised as dirty politics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here