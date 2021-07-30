In World's 1st Study, Combining AstraZeneca Vaccine and Sputnik V Shows 'No Serious Adverse Effects'

Trials mixing a first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) vaccine revealed no serious side effects among volunteers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

The trial involved 50 people and began in Azerbaijan in February, RDIF, which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V vaccine abroad, said in the statement.

RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and SII have also announced cooperation to produce the Russian Sputnik vaccine against coronavirus in India.

The first batch of Sputnik vaccines is expected to be produced at SII’s facilities in September, and both parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.

“As part of the technology transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center. With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," Dmitriev said in a statement issued by RDIF.

India is the leading production hub for the Sputnik vaccine. RDIF had earlier reached agreements with a number of pharmaceutical companies in India (Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen) for the production of the Russian vaccine.

To date, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population — including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others — demonstrate that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

“RDIF is delighted to cooperate with SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world. With technology transfer underway we expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in coming months," Dmitriev added.

