Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'Incredible Patriots': Trump Defends Crowd That Chanted Taunts of 'Send Her Back' Against Lawmaker Ilhan Omar

'I don't know if it's good or bad politically, I don't care,' Trump said. 'If the Democrats want to embrace people that hate our country ... it's up to them.' Trump also said he did not care whether the fight helped him politically.

Reuters

Updated:July 20, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Incredible Patriots': Trump Defends Crowd That Chanted Taunts of 'Send Her Back' Against Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...

Washington: US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of four minority women lawmakers on Friday, saying that they had said horrible things about the United States, and defended himself from criticism over his comment that they should leave the United States if unhappy.

A day after saying his audience at a campaign rally in North Carolina went too far in chanting "Send her back!" about Somalia-born Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Trump on Friday defended the crowd members as "incredible patriots."

Trump's attacks on the four liberal congresswomen - known on Capitol Hill as "the squad" - have been condemned by Democrats as racist, but many Republicans have shrugged them off.

Last weekend he ignited the firestorm by tweeting the four should "go back" to where they came from if they do not like the United States.

All four are American citizens. US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were born in the United States while Omar came as a refugee from Somalia and is a naturalized citizen.

All four are known as sharp critics of both Trump and the Democratic leadership in the US House of Representatives.

Trump, talking to reporters on the White House South Lawn prior to a weekend visit to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, agreed that the four have a constitutionally protected freedom of speech, but that he has the right to respond.

"Yeah, they have First Amendment rights, but that doesn't mean I'm happy about them..." he said. "And again, we have First Amendment rights also - we can certainly feel what and say what we want."

Trump said Omar in particular is "lucky to be where she is, let me tell you, and the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country."

Omar on Thursday had said Trump was "spewing fascist ideology."

Trump also said he did not care whether the fight helped him politically. A Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this week said a majority of Republicans supported his comments.

"I don't know if it's good or bad politically, I don't care," he said. "If the Democrats want to embrace people that hate our country ... it's up to them."

Ocasio-Cortez shot back with a tweet on Friday, saying the Republican Party "wants to send us back: Back towards injustice, Back to the denial of science, Back to the times when women needed permission slips from men, Back to racism - But we won't go back. We will move forward."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram