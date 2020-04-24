WORLD

1-MIN READ

'Incredibly Concerned': Doctor Couple Launch Legal Action against UK Government Over Lack of Protective Kit

Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

The two doctors have been exposed to patients with Covid-19 and are concerned that current PPE availability is inadequate to protect them from infection.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
London: Two doctors are launching legal action against the British government's guidance on personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak, their lawyers said on Thursday.

The two doctors, a husband and wife who are expecting a child, have been exposed to patients with Covid-19 and are concerned that current PPE guidance and availability are inadequate to protect them from infection.

"We are incredibly concerned at the ever-growing numbers of healthcare workers who are becoming seriously unwell and dying due to Covid-19," said the doctors, Meenal Viz and Nishant Joshi, in a statement issued by Bindmans, a law firm.

"It is the government's duty to protect its healthcare workers, and there is great anxiety amongst staff with regards to safety protocols that seem to change without rhyme or reason," they said.

