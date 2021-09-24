India is a very important partner to the US, said US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House, making history as the highest-ranking Indian-American to welcome the leader of a country that is “becoming one of America’s most important allies".

The US vice president hailed India for helping the world during coronavirus outbreak. Our nations have worked together on Covid-19. Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries. When India experienced the surge of Covid in the country, the United States was proud to support India in its need and its responsibility to vaccinate its people," she said. PM Modi expressed gratitude for America’s help during second wave, and invited Harris to India.

Harris, 56, is the first-ever Indian American to be elected as the vice president of the United States. Ahead of the visit, a prominent US newspaper in her home state called their scheduled meeting “a coming of age moment for the Indian diaspora".

The Los Angeles Times newspaper said: “This would be her first meeting with Modi, 71, whose government has not only championed the cause of the diaspora but also never been shy of speaking about their interest globally. The prime minister himself actively engages with the diaspora in all his overseas trips."

The meeting between the leaders comes as the Biden administration moves closer to India and other Asian and Pacific nations, continuing the Trump administration’s focus on responding to China’s growing power by building America’s economic and military ties in the region, the daily reported.

Harris spoke to Modi over the phone on June 3. This was their first-ever in-person meeting, for which an hour was scheduled, sources said. Ahead of the meeting, a White House official said Harris would reinforce the strategic partnership between the United States and India. This meeting will build upon their June 3 telephone conversation addressing the Covid response. They plan to discuss democracy, human rights, climate, and global health issues, the official was quoted by PTI.

Before the meeting, Mukesh Aghi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the US-India Strategic Partnership, explained why the meeting between the two leaders is crucial. He was quoted as saying by ANI that Harris is quite powerful within the administration and the connection between the two is going to help both countries in the short and long term.

In a statement before leaving for the US, Prime Minister Modi said that his upcoming meetings will provide an occasion for India to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US. “I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," he had said.

