India Abstains from Voting in UNHRC Proposal Calling for Discussion on China’s Treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

India on Thursday abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Commission proposal by Western nations who sought a debate on the alleged mistreatment of Uyghurs minorities in China’s Xinjiang region. The move is seen as a setback for the West.

Nineteen countries voted against the proposal while 17 voted in favour. This is the second time in UNHRC history that a motion was rejected, the Times of India said in a report. Observers say the rejection was a setback to accountability efforts, challenging the credibility of the UN as well the West’s moral authority on human rights.

India’s abstinence is in accordance with its long-held position that public shaming of a nation for alleged human rights violations is never helpful. India bats for constructive dialogue to resolve these issues. It is also a defeat for the West since they wanted a dialogue on the issue and even toned down the resolution in order to garner more support from the member-states.

India was among the 11 nations which abstained from the 47-member body.

The West was also not demanding to send a team to the region to monitor and wanted a discussion with China on the issue along with other members of the UNHRC.

The Chinese ambassador to the UN Chen Xu, however, accused the West and the US of singling out China saying that the resolution shows developing countries face the same risk of being targeted like China does in the near future.

The US in response said the debate was aimed to ‘provide a neutral forum for discussion’ allowing China a chance to put forth its views on the matter while also listening to the views of other countries on the issues. The American envoy to the UN Michelle Taylor said that no member-state present here has a perfect record when it comes to human rights.

“No country represented here today has a perfect human rights record. No country, no matter how powerful, should be excluded from council discussions. This includes my country — the US — and it includes the People’s Republic of China,” Taylor was quoted as saying by the Associated Press in a report.

