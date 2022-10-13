The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday passed a draft resolution condemning Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” and annexation of the four Ukrainian regions following “so-called referendums”. A total of 35 countries including India abstained from voting on the resolution. The development comes two days after Ukraine and Russia clashed in the UNGA on Monday.

According to an ANI report, Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said India has consistently advocated that no solution can be reached at human cost and escalation of hostilities. “We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” she said.

The global order that India subscribes to is based on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, she said. The Indian diplomat said India “sincerely hopes for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict.”

India slams Pakistan’s ‘pointless’ remarks on Kashmir

The Kashmir issue was raked up by Pakistan during the UNGA session, responding to which Indian diplomat Kamboj said, “We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again, an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country.” The Indian diplomat said such a statement deserves collective contempt from a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehoods, an ANI report read.

India’s response came after Pakistani diplomat Munir Akram explained his vote on the Russia-Ukraine resolution, by bringing up the issue of Kashmir, and attempted to draw parallels between the two situations.

‘India stands ready to support de-escalation efforts’

Indian diplomat Ruchira Kamboj reiterated India’s stand to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation, during the explanation of vote. Quoting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, she said, “India is on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles.”

In her speech, Kamboj highlighted the substantial collateral damage that the global south has suffered due to “the trajectory of the Ukrainian conflict”

Despite abstaining from vote, India expressed concern at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine during the UNGA session. India condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure and deaths of civilians in Ukraine.

The latest UNGA resolution came after Russia attemted to annex Ukrainian separatist regions Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

voted overwhelmingly to condemn “illegal so-called referendums in regions within the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine.

The resolution was adopted in the 193-member General Assembly with 143 nations voting in favour, with Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Nicaragua voting against and 35 abstentions.

