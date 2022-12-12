CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

India and UAE Known Each Other for Long, Want to Use This Tie to Shape Changing World: S Jaishankar

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 14:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Jaishankar said that India-UAE discussions are about space, education, artificial intelligence, health and startups. (Image: Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter)

Jaishankar said that India-UAE discussions are about space, education, artificial intelligence, health and startups. (Image: Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter)

Jaishankar also said that India and UAE have very ambitious relationship because it's not limited by its bilateral possibilities

India and UAE are two countries which are very comfortable and have known each other for a long time and will use the relationship not just to survive, but also to shape the changing world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Jaishankar also said that the two countries have very ambitious relationship because it’s not limited by its bilateral possibilities.

“India and UAE are two countries very comfortable, who’ve known each other for a long time and who want to use this relationship today in a changing world, not just to survive in a changing world, but to shape a changing world,” Jaishankar said while speaking at India Global Forum on India-UAE.

“So, it is in many ways a very ambitious relationship because it’s not limited really by its bilateral possibilities. I’m very confident that as we get deeper into the relationship, it will also make itself felt at the global level,” he added.

Jaishankar also said that volume of the relationship can be understood from the fact that the two countries were able to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement so quickly and has led to effective results.

“Today, our discussions are about space, education, artificial intelligence, health and startups. The old, traditional energy trade investments continue, but a new agenda is also coming into being,” the external affairs minister further said.

This is the first major international event following India’s ascendency to the G20 Presidency, and will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from December 12 to 16.

first published:December 12, 2022, 14:36 IST
last updated:December 12, 2022, 14:46 IST