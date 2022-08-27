India, Argentina Hold Discussions On Sovereignty of Islas Malvinas, Urges for Resumption of Dialogue with UK

India on Friday said that it supports international negotiations to resolve the territorial dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom regarding the Malvinas, also known as the Falkland Islands.

A wide ranging and productive Joint Commission Meeting co-chaired with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. pic.twitter.com/TOLWgE9N8I — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2022

Following the meeting between Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar and his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero a joint statement was released where it was said that India is also interested in exploring payment through local currencies. There were also talks between both ministers regarding the enhancement of military exchanges and increasing trade in strategic sectors.

“India reiterated its support to the resumption of negotiations to find a solution to the sovereignty issue relating to the Question of the Malvinas Islands in accordance with the Resolutions of the UNGA and the Special Committee on Decolonization,” the joint statement said.

The Falklands Islands issue was raised by the Argentine foreign minister Cafiero when he visited in April earlier this year. Cafiero while speaking to news agency WION said at that time that there was need for the UK and Argentina to return to the path of diplomacy to resolve the issues related to sovereignty of the Malvinas islands aka Falklands Islands

What Is the Controversy Surrounding Islas Malvinas or Falklands Islands?

The territory which comprises over two major islands and more than 200 small islands was subject of a bitter war between Argentina and the United Kingdom in 1982. The Argentinian military staked claim to the island and sent its forces to occupy it but were ousted by the British Army.

Argentina still continues to stake claim on the island citing that it inherited the island from the Spanish crown in the early 1800s and also citing its geographical proximity to the South American mainland. Argentina has been claiming the island since 1820.

The UK says the island is British overseas territory claiming that it has handled the administration of the island for centuries. The UK doubled down on its claims after islanders voted to remain a British overseas territory in 2013.

Argentina contends that the outcome of the war did not resolve the issues of sovereignty. The UK contends by saying that Argetinian claims over the islands, which are opposed to the wishes of the islanders, could create a new colonial situation.

The support from India to restart dialogue on the issue of Islas Malvinas exhibits increasing close ties between Delhi and Buenos Aires on global issues.

It was Cafiero who launched the ‘Commission for the Dialogue on the Question of the Malvinas Islands in India’ in April. The meeting also took place on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Falklands war.

Argentina is hopeful that at the UN and other global forums it will receive India’s support on the issue, also aided by the fact that there is a prevalent anti-colonial sentiment in the UN.

Tejas Fighters for Argentine Forces

Along with exploring possibilities of developing a payment mechanism in local currencies, both ministers also discussed the prospects of Made in India TEJAS fighter aircraft for Argentine Air Forces. Argentina showed interest in procuring the jets earlier and India acknowledged the Argentine interest.

“EAM, acknowledging Argentine interest in the Made in India TEJAS fighter aircrafts for Argentine Air Force, highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to promote exchange of visits between Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence related equipment,” the statement said.

Argentina expressed its strong support to India’s bid for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG).

Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar is on a visit to South America and is on a three-nation visit. He visited Paraguay and Brazil.

