India Calls For Peace, UN Chief In Touch With India Regarding Mediation Between Russia, Ukraine

India’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations R Ravindra on Monday urged that all hostilities in Ukraine should cease immediately, news agency ANI reported. He was addressing a UNSC briefing during which he said that barring dialogue and diplomacy there is no other way that this conflict can be resolved.

Ravindra pointed out that earlier in March Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to both leaders and highlighted that direct talks between Russian president Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky may help resolve the conflict. He said that due to the ongoing conflict the death toll continues to rise in Ukraine and plunges it into a humanitarian crisis.

“We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” Ravindra said, according to news agency ANI. Ravindra also highlighted the role played by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Ravindra said that the coalition is playing a crucial role in ‘facilitating the implementation of the package of measures’ across both sides of the line of contact in eastern regions of Ukraine.

Advertisement

India highlighted that the Special Monitoring Mission has stopped working due to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the United Nations general secretary Antonio Guterres said that he is in close contact with India and several other nations to find means to end the war in Ukraine. “I am in close contact with a number of countries, including India, Israel, China, Turkey, France and Germany on mediation efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine,” Guterres said.

India along with Israel, France and Germany among other nations has urged that the destruction and death brought about by the so-called Russian military operation in Ukraine must stop and all sides should come to the table for discussion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israel prime minister Naftali Bennett, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron have spoken to both Zelensky and Putin urging them to speak.

India also thanked both nations’ governments for helping with the evacuation of the students from Ukraine. The deputy permanent representative said that extensive efforts were taken under Operation Ganga to bring back stranded Indians home. He said more than 22,500 Indians have returned home from Ukraine following the war in Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.