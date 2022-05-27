Afghanistan is battling a slew of predicaments, particularly since last year’s Taliban takeover, even as India watches with concern. New Delhi has had to maintain a diplomatic distance since last August owing to the delicate situation, though various forms of humanitarian aid have been sent across in tranches.

Speaking to CNN-News18 in a global exclusive interview, key Taliban leader Anas Haqqani made it clear that his regime is keen to resume relations with India.

“We are open to everyone and India has also been invited and has been conveyed that whatever stakes India has in Afghanistan can be reclaimed by it under the stable government of the Emirate,” he said.

Haqqani also tried to allay India’s concerns about security even as terror has not relaxed its grip on the violence-wracked country. On Wednesday, at least 16 people were killed when four bombs placed on separate minibuses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The regional branch of ISIS claimed responsibility. While the number of bombings has dropped across the country since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following the exit of the US and other Western forces, several deadly attacks rocked the country last month during Ramzan.

“The Emirate extends its support and assurance that if it (India) has any issues, the Emirate will ensure that all its apprehensions will be addressed. We wish that India reopens its embassy, and mingles with Afghan people in a friendly environment. The Emirate has no issue and its doors are open; come and stay with us as old buddies,” said Haqqani.

Faced with crippling crises of food, economy, health, and education while reeling under a spate of sanctions by Western countries, Afghanistan’s Taliban regime is seeking support and making efforts to gain international acceptability. And India could play a crucial role in this area.

“Afghanistan needs help and cooperation in every field. It depends on the Indian government; how does it come forward to extend help and support to the people of Afghanistan,” said Haqqani. “We are faced with an ‘n’ number of problems as a consequence of international economic sanctions. If India cooperates with us, we can gradually overcome the crises we are faced with.”

