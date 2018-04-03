English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Capable of Playing More 'Weighty Role' in Indo-Pacific Region: US
The use of term Indo-Pacific, as against Asia Pacific previously, by the Trump administration, Alex Wong said "acknowledges the historical reality and the current day reality that South Asia and in particular, India plays a key role" in the Pacific, in East Asia and Southeast Asia.
PM Narendra Modi and ASEAN Heads of State/Governments at the Mughal Garden in Rashtrapati Bhawan (Photo: MEA India/Twitter)
Washington: The US has said that India has the "capability and potential" to play a more weighty role in the Indo-Pacific region.
Briefing reporters on the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Alex Wong said on Monday that it is in the US' interest as well as of the entire region that India plays an increasingly weighty role in the region.
"India as a nation has invested in a free and open order. It is a democracy. It is a nation that can anchor free and open order in the Indo-Pacific region. And it's our policy to ensure that India does play that role and that it becomes over time a more influential player in the region, Wang said.
The use of term Indo-Pacific, as against Asia Pacific previously, by the Trump administration, he said "acknowledges the historical reality and the current day reality that South Asia and in particular, India plays a key role" in the Pacific, in East Asia and Southeast Asia.
"That has been true for thousands of years and it's true today, he said.
"India for sure has the capability and potential to play a more weighty role, Wang said in response to a question adding that this role is on all fronts, whether it is security, economic or diplomatic.
"I think one great example that you've seen recently is that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi invited the leaders of ASEAN to New Delhi for national (Republic) day, the top State Department official said.
The presence of ASEAN leaders at the Republic Day was a truly significant sign of the increasing ties that India is pursuing particularly in Southeast Asia.
"It is not just India that is pursuing a greater engagement with East Asia and Southeast Asia, there are a number of crisscrossing strategies throughout the region," he said.
The first year of the Trump Administration, he said, was for introducing the strategic concept to the region; which is free and open Indo-Pacific Strategy. The rest of the years of the Trump administration is the implementation of those strategy, he said.
Also Watch
Briefing reporters on the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Alex Wong said on Monday that it is in the US' interest as well as of the entire region that India plays an increasingly weighty role in the region.
"India as a nation has invested in a free and open order. It is a democracy. It is a nation that can anchor free and open order in the Indo-Pacific region. And it's our policy to ensure that India does play that role and that it becomes over time a more influential player in the region, Wang said.
The use of term Indo-Pacific, as against Asia Pacific previously, by the Trump administration, he said "acknowledges the historical reality and the current day reality that South Asia and in particular, India plays a key role" in the Pacific, in East Asia and Southeast Asia.
"That has been true for thousands of years and it's true today, he said.
"India for sure has the capability and potential to play a more weighty role, Wang said in response to a question adding that this role is on all fronts, whether it is security, economic or diplomatic.
"I think one great example that you've seen recently is that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi invited the leaders of ASEAN to New Delhi for national (Republic) day, the top State Department official said.
The presence of ASEAN leaders at the Republic Day was a truly significant sign of the increasing ties that India is pursuing particularly in Southeast Asia.
"It is not just India that is pursuing a greater engagement with East Asia and Southeast Asia, there are a number of crisscrossing strategies throughout the region," he said.
The first year of the Trump Administration, he said, was for introducing the strategic concept to the region; which is free and open Indo-Pacific Strategy. The rest of the years of the Trump administration is the implementation of those strategy, he said.
Also Watch
-
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Media Rights: All You Need To Know About BCCI's E-Auction
- Indian Spielberg Fans Deserve Ready Player One; Warner Bros Must Deliver
- Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
- Katie Price's 'Puffy Alien' Look After Botched Facelift Scared Her Kids
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More