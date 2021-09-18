India Challenging China, UK & US Trailing: Here's Top 10 Countries in Terms of Highest Vaccination

The largest vaccination is underway in the human history as almost every country is inoculating its population against Covid-19. According to a study in Bloomberg, 5.85 billion doses have been administered across 184 countries, at the rate of 31.1 million (3.1 crore) doses a day. The 5.85 billion doses that have been administered, is enough to fully vaccinate 38.1% of the global population.

However, the pace of vaccination is different in different parts of the world. Some countries have secured and delivered doses to a large proportion of their population - but others are some way behind.

China and India remains at the top spot with the highest number of vaccination, while the US ranks at the third spot. On the other hand European and the Americas are also progressing well with their vaccination campaigns. But, many African states have experienced some supply issues.

US

In the United State, 383 million doses have been inoculated so far. In the last week, an average of 781,574 doses per day were administered.

While vaccination rates have picked up speed in recent weeks as the delta variant spurred a surge in cases, they remain a fraction of what they were in the early months of the vaccine rollout. As of September 9, just over 54% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, a report in CNBC said.

China

China has conducted the largest global vaccination with 2,174,590,441 doses or 2.1 billion doses. The country has a population of 1.4 billion, while the rate is 149.7 doses per 100 people, according to a report in BBC. The East Asian country was giving out 20 million shots a day earlier this year, contributing to almost 900 million citizens being fully vaccinated.

India

India marked a new milestone on September 17, which is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by setting a new record and administered over 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. According to various reports, the earlier world record for daily doses was created by China with 2.47 crore vaccines being administered in June. India’s cumulative figure has jumped to over 79 crore.

India has crossed Europe in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far, the government said. On Friday, it said, 17 lakh doses were administered per hour, 28,000 doses per minute and 466 doses per second.

Brazil

After being deadly affected by second wave of Coronavirus, Brazil’s vaccination campaign is now one of the fastest-paced and farthest-reaching in the world. It has vaccinated 21.6 crore doses, or 101 doses per 100 people. The country of 213 million people only started coronavirus inoculations in January, several weeks after the United States, many European countries and others in South America.

Today, Brazil is the country with the fourth-most doses administered — a total of 216 million — after China, India and the United States. One problem the country does not have is vaccine skepticism: More than 90 percent of Brazilians have told pollsters they want the jab.

Japan

With 14.9 crore vaccination, Japan is at fourth place in terms of highest vaccination. Japan has lagged among developed nations on vaccinations, with its fully vaccinated now at about 43%. Japan has recorded about 15,800 COVID-related deaths.

Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, promised Sunday a timely administering of booster shots for the coronavirus, as the nation aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November. He said Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will arrive early next year, in time for medical workers and the elderly, who were prioritized and mostly got their second shots by July.

Indonesia

Indonesia has grappled with one of the most severe outbreaks of COVID-19 in Asia and has recorded more than 4.1 million infections and 139,000 deaths, although public health experts say the true figures are likely several times higher. It has recorded 12 crore vaccinations. But, it has only inoculated 43.5 doses per 100 people.

Indonesia’s rate of infections and deaths has declined sharply in recent weeks but, with only 25 per cent of its target population of 208 million people fully inoculated against COVID-19, it still has a major vaccination effort ahead, especially as it likely will have to provide third booster shots.

Germany

Germany has administered over 100 million vaccine doses since it began its immunization drive six months ago. Currently the vaccination is at 10.4 crore vaccination, with 125.1 doses per 100 people. Despite the high total, Germany’s vaccination rate has slowed down in recent months, casting doubt over the prospect of achieving herd immunity.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier celebrated 100 million vaccination in a tweet and said, “Further milestone: More than 100 million coronavirus vaccines in Germany in six months, that is one of the greatest logistic successes in the history of our country. Some 64.4% (53.5 million) have received at least one shot. Some 59.4% (49.4 million) have full protection. Thanks to everyone who has helped!"

Turkey

Turkey’s vaccination program is being executed successfully and going according to plans, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said, praising the achievements made in a “short period of time.” He noted the high rates reached in the number of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 jab, urging people to get their second doses.

Since Turkey launched its inoculation program in mid-January, 10.4 doses have been given with 122.3 doses per 100 people.

Mexico

Mexico has administered 9.4 crore doses with 72.3 doses per 100 people. So far, Mexico has received about 100 million doses of vaccines and given at least 61 million people at least one dose. But the Mexican government has so far resisted calls to vaccinate children under 18.

UK

More than 48 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine - part of the biggest inoculation programme the country has ever launched, a report in BBC said. So far, 9.2 crore doses have been administered, with 138.2 doses per 100 people.

Others

Many smaller countries have performed well in inoculation in terms of population. Countries who have performed well in terms of inoculating highest doses per 100 people include: UAE (192.6), Israel (166.2), Chile (159.7), Qatar (158.1), Singapore (153.9), Cuba (149.7) and others.

(With inputs from agencies)

