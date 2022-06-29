Cuba and India held bilateral political consultations this Monday in Havana where both delegations discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between both countries.

Saurabh Kumar, the secretary (east) of the Union ministry of external affairs led the Indian delegation while Anayansi Camejo, the vice minister of foreign affairs led the Cuban delegation.

The delegations discussed issues of common interest in bilateral relations. Discussions were also held on regional and international issues between both delegations.

The delegations highlighted the positive state of relations between the two nations.

During the discussion the signing of a Credit Line Agreement worth 100 million euros for procurement of rice from India for Cuba took place along with an expression of common interest expanding economic relations between both nations.

Both countries approved the desire to further deepen bilateral collaboration across sectors like health, biotechnology, renewable energy sources, agriculture, telecommunications, sports and education, according to a release by the Union ministry of external affairs.

“Both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations, including development partnership projects, trade and economic relations, and cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, health including traditional medicine and yoga, biotechnology, agriculture, sports, health, science and technology and ICT,” the MEA said.

The delegations emphasized on India and Cuba’s desire for multilateralism and on cooperation and support in international forums for each other.

Cuban vice minister Camejo expressed her gratitude towards India for making a historic move by rejecting the US government’s economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

She also reiterated the invitation extended to Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to visit Cuba by the Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

The Indian delegation was welcomed by deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas and acting minister of foreign affairs Gerardo Peñalver.

This was the second edition of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cuba. Both delegations said the talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The Cuban government also released a postal stamp to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

India supported Cuba against US supported resolutions at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and also consistently voted in favor of Cuban sponsored resolutions in the UN General Assembly calling for lifting of the US-sponsored blockade.

Cuba also has supported India’s demands of democratizing UN and expansion of the UN Security Council.

