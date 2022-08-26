‘India First Again’: Indians Granted Largest Amount of UK Study, Work Visas, Overtaking China

The British High Commission immigration statistics released on Thursday showed that 118,000 Indian students received a student visa in the year ending June 2022. This is an 89% increase from the previous year.

India has also overtaken China as the largest nationality who are being issued sponsored study visas in the UK, the British High Commission press release showed.

The press release also highlights that the UK remains a popular destination for travellers and holidayers as well. Of all the visitor visas granted by the UK, Indians accounted for the highest proportion at 28%.

More than 258,000 Indians received visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. This was a 630% increase from the same period last year as Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.

Close to 103,000 Indians also received work visas in the year ending June 2022 – which include skilled and seasonal workers – registering an 148% increase from the same period last year.

Indians continue to be the top nationality to have been granted skilled worker visas. Of all skilled work visas granted globally, Indians accounted for 46%.

“India first again. I’m delighted that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. More strength to the unique living bridge that connects our people,” Alex Ellis said.

Ellis also reiterated his previous plea asking students to apply for visas as early as possible as there was an ‘unprecedented’ surge in demand for UK visas as Covid relaxations were eased.

“As this shows, we’re experiencing unprecedented demand for visas. I encourage students starting courses soon to apply as early as possible,” Ellis said.

The diplomat earlier this month urged Indians who are planning to visit the UK to not book their airline tickets before getting the visas. “We want to see an unprecedented number of Indian students coming to the UK this year and we will do everything we can to make sure that you get your visa on time. But again, follow the guidance to the letter,” Ellis told students applying for courses across the UK’s universities and colleges.

