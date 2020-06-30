India, France Discuss Issues of Security, Political Importance

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a wide-ranging discussion with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during which the two leaders discussed issues of contemporary security and political importance.

The discussion between the two foreign ministers came after India and France exchanged views at the foreign secretary-level on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Francois Delattre, via a video link on Monday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewed the progress of their multi-faceted cooperation.

Jaishankar, in a tweet, said, "Wide-ranging discussion with French FM @JY_LeDrian. Covered issues of contemporary security and political importance."

"Also agreed to address COVID-related challenges in health and aviation. Thanked him for the strong support in UNSC and look forward to working together," he said.

The discussion between the two foreign ministers comes at a time the Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.