India Gives Me Hope for Future, Proved it Can Tackle Big Challenges: Bill Gates

Microsoft cofounder and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates said India gives him hope for the future and proved that the country could solve big problems at once when the world is facing crises.

In his blog “Gates Notes", Bill Gates said he believed that with the right innovations and delivery channels the world is capable of making progress on lots of big problems at once even when the world is facing multiple crises.

“India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It’s about to become the world’s most populous country—which means you can’t solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges,” he said in the blog.

He said that climate change and global health are inextricably linked and added that when he talk to people about this, he hears the response, “There isn’t enough time or money to solve both at the same time.”

He further said that India is a proof that the progress can be accomplished.

“I’m stubborn in my belief that with the right innovations and delivery channels to get them to the vulnerable, we’re capable of making progress on lots of big problems at once—even at a time when the world faces multiple crises. There is no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished,” Bill Gates said.

The Microsoft’s co-founder said India has developed a world-leading approach to innovation that ensures solutions reach those who need them.

When the rotavirus vaccine, which prevents fatal cases of diarrhoea, was too expensive, India decided to make the vaccine itself with experts and funders.

By 2021, 83 per cent of 1-year-olds had been inoculated against rotavirus, and these low-cost vaccines are now being used in other countries around the world, Gates said.

“The Gates Foundation joined hands with India’s public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at IARI (in Pusa). They found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10% higher yields and are more drought-resistant. One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently in development at the institute,” he further said.

“As a result, India is better prepared to keep feeding its people and supporting its farmers even in a warming world. It’s no exaggeration to say that India’s agricultural future is growing right now in a field in Pusa,” he added.

Bill Gates added that he will be heading to India next week.

