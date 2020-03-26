India in Touch With Families of Those Killed, Injured in Kabul Terror Attack, Says MEA

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with family members of the victims of the dastardly terror attack at a gurdwara in the Afghan capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Twenty-five people were killed and several got injured after gunmen stormed into the gurdwara in Kabul and opened fire at the worshippers inside, on Wednesday.

One of the deceased was Tian Singh, a 71-year old Delhi resident.

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack which came weeks after a historic deal between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.

"Understandable grief and anger at the cowardly terrorist attack on Gurudwara in #Kabul. Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister said efforts were on to bring back mortal remains of Singh from Kabul.

"Medical opinion against moving injured at this stage. Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is working on the return of mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh. Will keep you updated," he said.

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack, saying targeting of a religious place in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic reflected the "diabolical mindset" of the perpetrators and their backers.

"Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said India stands in solidarity with the people, the government and the security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country.