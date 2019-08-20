India Looks Forward to Hosting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in October, Says Jaishankar

Dhaka: India is looking forward to host Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Tuesday.

Jaishankar is in Dhaka on a two-day visit, his first to Bangladesh after taking over the charge of External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar, who was earlier the foreign secretary of India, said his courtesy visit is also aimed at discussing issues during Hasina's upcoming visit in October.

Speaking to the media after the bilateral discussions, Jaishankar said that he had a fruitful interaction with Foreign Minister his counterpart A K Abdul Momen.

India is looking forward to host Prime Minister Hasina in New Delhi in October, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka quoted Jaishankar as saying.

He said the relations are more than strategic partnership and it's his privilege to be associated with this relationship earlier as the foreign secretary and now as the foreign minister.

"We believe that when it comes to security, improved partnership against crimes, terrorism and extremism and terrorist group is the direct benefit of the people of both countries," he said.

