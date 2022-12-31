CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

India Monitoring Pharma Exports to China Amid Covid Surge: Source

Reuters

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 22:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The lobby of more than 7.5 lakh chemists across India says stock of over Rs 5 crore has been returned to pharma companies after noticing a major dip in sales of these drugs. (Shutterstock)

India’s Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, asked pharma companies and senior government officials to review availability of medicines

India’s Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor exports of medicinal products and equipment to China to ensure domestic availability for any COVID-19 surges, according to a source familiar with the matter.

India’s Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, asked pharma companies and senior government officials to review availability of medicines, and monitor their stocks and prices in a meeting on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

The pharma companies were also asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
