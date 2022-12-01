External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that G20 presidency offers India an opportunity to share its story with the world and added that its time that the country should become the voice of the global South.

He also said that India’s presidency, being a mother of democracy, will be consultative, collaborative and decisive.

“It’s time when we must become voice of the global south, which is otherwise under-represented in such forums. Countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America trust India to speak up for them. We’ve off late been at forefront of expressing their concerns on fuel, food, fertilisers,” Jaishankar said while addressing the University Connect Programme at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

“There are very good reasons why today world is taking a much deeper interest in us. G20 presidency offers an opportunity to share our story with others, particularly those who may transpose some of our experiences on their performance or challenges,” Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar’s statement comes as India formally took over the presidency of G20 on Thursday. He also called for reforms in the international organisations including the United Nations.

“A representative and democratic international order must press for change, not just in the United Nations but in other international institutions as well,” he said.

The external affairs minister further said that the world is very polarised and bringing everyone to the table was the real challenge during the last G20 meeting in Bali.

He added that India will be the most populous country by the end of the decade and the third largest economy. “Our human resources will be critical for global economy by 2030 in world dominated by artificial intelligence,” he said.

“Time is on our side. With each passing days, the world sees the value of India which wasn’t the case 45 years ago,” he further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future", and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India’s G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he added.

