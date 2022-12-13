India Calls OIC Secretary-General Taha ‘Mouthpiece of Pakistan’ Following PoK Visit

The external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has lost its credibility as it has taken a communal and a factually incorrect approach to issues after the organisation’s secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha visited Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn the visit of the OIC Secretary General to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to Pakistan,” Bagchi said, according to a report by ANI.

Bagchi outlined that the OIC has no right or authority to deliberate on matters related to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Kashmir is an inalienable part of the nation and the OIC’s efforts to meddle in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable.

He said Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary General and the former Chadian foreign minister, has become a mouthpiece of Pakistan. Bagchi said Taha should refrain from propagating Pakistan’s ‘nefarious’ agenda of spreading cross-border terrorism in India, especially in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Taha visited Pakistan recently between December 10 to December 12 and met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He discussed the Palestine issues, humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan and countering Islamophobia across the globe.

Taha also reviewed aspects of cooperation between OIC and Pakistan. He discussed implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers. Pakistan is currently the chairman of the OIC.

He held a working session with Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari where both discussed relations between the grouping and Pakistan as well as issues related to Kashmir, islamophobia and Afghanistan.

“I think the most important thing is to find the channel of discussion between stakeholders and we are working on a plan of action in this regard in collaboration with the Pakistani government and other member countries,” Taha said, according to a report by PTI, angering India.

The OIC secretary-general Taha also said Kashmir is a top priority on OIC’s agenda, angering India.

Taha was in the wrong as he chose not to tell Pakistan to stop sponsoring terror and fund cross-border terrorism which continues to affect peace and stability in the region.

