India, Pakistan Begin Indus Waters Treaty Talks In New Delhi

Talks between the three-member Pakistani delegation and the Indian delegation over Indus water treaty began in New Delhi on Monday.

The Pakistani delegation is being led by Mehr Ali Shah, news agency WION reported, adding that the Indian side was led by water commissioner AK Pal.

The Pakistani delegation told WION that talks are a part of treaty obligation which should continue for solving bilateral issues related to the rivers in the region.

Both sides met earlier in May where both nations agreed and reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in its true spirit.

The delegations will discuss over the next three days water sharing, advance information on flood waters and other related issues.

The Pakistani delegation, according to Pakistan media outlet Dawn, Pakistan Commission for Indus Waters (PCIW) data will also be raised by the Pakistan delegation during the meeting.

Pakistan earlier shared its apprehensions regarding construction of a dam but the India side earlier in March insisted that it is following the IWT rules.

The IWT, signed in 1960, allocated Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to India while Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab were allocated to Pakistan.

While Pakistan raised the issues related to a dam, the Indian delegation of the water commission raised the issue of the Fazilka drain.

The Pakistan side assured that all necessary actions will be taken to ensure that Fazilka drain flows freely into the Sutlej river.

The Indian side earlier shared the technical details in support of their position with respect to the hydroelectric dams and said that they are compliant with the provisions cited under the IWT.

The treaty allows India to generate hydroelectricity through projects in the rivers and also allows Islamabad to raise objections, if there are any.

Pakistan is also concerned that it could be among the nations in the world which could face acute water-scarcity in the coming decades and the issue is also likely to be discussed during the meeting.

(with inputs from WION and The Dawn)

